Can Bayern Munich win the Champions League post-Carlo Ancelotti?

The Carlo Ancelotti era at Bayern Munich is officially over as the Italian manager was relieved of his duties yesterday.

Bayern Munich were hammered 3-0 at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, five days after blowing a two-goal lead to draw at home with VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Willy Sagnol will step up from assistant manager to take the interim head coach role at the Allianz Arena.

The former-French international spent the final eight years of his playing career at the German giants after joining the club from AS Monaco at the start of the Millennium.

Wednesday’s hammering in France was certainly a huge setback in Bayern Munich’s ambitions to win the Champions League this season but with Celtic and Anderlecht also in the group, there’s no reason, or no way that the five-time winners of the group will fail to progress.

Bayern Munich are blessed with a wealth of talent throughout their squad that are capable of going all the way. Despite their defeat midweek their Champions League winner odds are still 8.2 equal third favourites.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s absence has been a huge blow to the defending Bundesliga champions. The 31-year-old has recently had a metal plate inserted into his right foot as part of his operation last week.

They are blessed in defence with a choice of Mats Hummels, Nicklas Sule and Jerome Boateng at centre-back. 22-year-old Joshua Kimmich is excellent at getting forward from right-back and providing crosses into the box.

On the opposite flank, David Alaba is considered one of the best in his position.

Sagnol is spoiled for choice who to select in midfield. Arturo Vidal is a box-to-box midfielder who is strong in the challenge and whom makes excellent attacking runs into the penalty area. Corentin Tolisso is another holding midfielder in the squad following his big money move from Lyon over the summer.

Tolisso isn’t the only big money signing the Bavarians have made in recent seasons. As you can see from the graphic below, Bayern Munich earn serious money from sponsorships helping to fund these moves.

Thiago Alcantara is an excellent passer of the ball and who has James Rodriguez competing with him. The Colombian has only recently come back to full fitness following his two-year loan deal from Real Madrid.

Out wide, take your pick from Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and Rodriguez.

Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the world and has already scored seven goals in his six Bundesliga matches this season.

Can Bayern Munich win the 2017-18 Champions League? With the right manager in charge there is no reason why they can’t go all the way again this season.