Pulisic Ready To Thrive At Borussia Dortmund

Source: Stars and Stripes via Twitter

Borussia Dortmund made a strong start to their 2017/18 campaign, brushing aside Wolfsburg with ease on the road. New manager Peter Bosz could not have asked for a better display to start his reign, as goals from Christian Pulisic, Marc Bartra and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured the win.

Die Schwarzgelben managed to retain the services of the Gabonese forward, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. However, the future of Ousmane Dembele looks far from certain as Barcelona are lurking in their bid to replace Neymar, and the Frenchman was not part of the squad that defeated Wolfsburg.

If the 20-year-old were to remain and take the next stage in his development, he would be a vital player for Dortmund in their bid to challenge Bayern Munich at the top of the division. As a result, his future is one of the storylines worth monitoring in the latest sports betting news, with a departure potentially have disastrous consequences for Bosz’s men.

In Dembele’s absence, Pulisic and new signing Max Philipp started either side of Aubameyang. Both players fared well in the contest, but the form of the American in the opener is extremely promising for Die Schwarzgelben. The 18-year-old has been highly touted since he signed for the club in 2015. He made an impact in his first season at the club at the age of 16, scoring two goals in 12 appearances.

Pulisic took a huge step forward last season as he became a prominent squad number, although his starts were restricted. However, the American still contributed scoring five goals and notching eight assists over the term in 43 matches. Opportunity knocked in the opening match of the campaign to start alongside Philipp behind Aubameyang. He hinted that he is ready for the responsibility of carrying the fortunes of his side in the final third and supplying the ammunition for the Gabonese forward.

Source: Squawka News via Twitter

Pulisic scored the opening goal of the game, drilling an effort from the edge of the box into the bottom corner. The American then displayed the creative side of his repertoire by firing a low ball across the face of goal that was converted by Aubameyang to secure the three points.

The 18-year-old now faces the challenge of developing consistency to his game. He has the quality to become a superstar for Bosz’s men due to his technical skills along with a tireless engine in the middle of the park. Working alongside last season’s top scorer in the Bundesliga will bring out the best in his abilities as his creativity in the final third will not be wasted.

Losing Dembele would be a blow for Dortmund as they do not have a player capable of matching his electric pace down the flank.​ ​​Philipp should provide a strong complement to the duo, but the rise of Pulisic will be an important factor in whether Die Schwarzgelben will be able to break Bayern’s stranglehold over the Bundesliga.​ Bosz will be wary of putting too much on the American’s plate at this early stage in his career. However, Pulisic has proven that he is more than capable of rising to the occasion.