World Cup Qualifiers – Manuel Neuer Dropped

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has not been called up the German national team for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Norway next month.

Neuer only returned from a foot injury this weekend to start between the sticks in Bayern’s 2-0 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

German national team head coach Joachim Low has decided to give the 31-year-old the week off to allow him to regain his full fitness.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp are the three goalkeepers who have been called up.

Barcelona’s ter Stegen was Germany’s number one during the Confederations Cup success earlier this summer and was named man of the match during the final against Chile. The 25-year-old is expected to add to his 14 caps next weekend.

Bernd Leno has not made a convincing start to the new Bundesliga season with his Bayer 04 Leverkusen side losing 3-1 at Bayern Munich on opening night before being held 2-2 by 1899 Hoffenheim this weekend. He has five caps for the national team – two of these have been in competitive matches.

27-year-old Kevin Trapp made his international debut in a 1-1 draw in Denmark back in June.

Germany go to the Czech Republic on Friday 1 September before hosting Norway the following Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

The national team has taken a maximum 18 points from their six qualifying matches, scoring 27 goals and conceded just one – Erzgebirge Aue’s Dimitrij Nazarov scoring for Azerbaijan back in March.

Germany can book their place for Russia 2018 as early as Monday as they currently have a five-point lead at the top of their group, ahead of Northern Ireland. Six points from these two games for Die Mannschaft matched by Northern Ireland failing to win either of their games in San Marino or at home to Czech Republic would see the World Champions qualify with two games to spare.

The full squad is as follows:

Bernd Leno (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Jonas Hector (Koln)

Benjamin Henrichs (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Julian Brandt (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

Emre Can (Liverpool)

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04)

Sami Khedira (Juventus)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich)

Amin Younes (Ajax)

Serge Gnabry (1899 Hoffenheim)

Mario Gomez (VfL Wolfsburg)

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Lars Stindl (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)