Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern Munich

Werder Bremen played host to defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in one of yesterday afternoon’s games in gameweek 2 of the 2017-18 season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side started their 2017-18 season last Friday with a convincing 3-1 thrashing of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and are widely-expected before making it two wins from two games with their 2-0 win in the north on Saturday. They were heavy favourites at 1/5 with Betfair, which offered the best odds for this match.

Bayern Munich invested well over the summer to replace the retiring Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso. New signings Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy, both from 1899 Hoffenheim, even combined for their opening goal of the season in the ninth minute at the Allianz Arena last weekend.

James Rodriguez joined on loan from Real Madrid but didn’t manage to have his fitness levels up in time to feature this weekend. Corentin Tolisso also scored on his Bundesliga debut for the German giants against Leverkusen.

Werder Bremen’s defeat against the defending champions doesn’t make for good reading either. The Green-Whites have now lost each of the last 16 matches between these two. That’s almost half a Bundesliga season worth of games.

Alexander Nouri’s side were valiant in defeat, not conceding until the 70th minute. It was Robert Lewandowski on the scoresheet and it was the same player two minutes late who doubled Bayern’s lead. The Polish striker now has 154 goals in his 229 Bundesliga appearances.

It was also Bayern Munich whom pinched one of the host’s stars of last season over the summer when they signed Serge Gnabry from Werder Bremen. The German international was subsequently sent out on loan to Hoffenheim though so did not face is former side this weekend.

This defeat follows up Werder Bremen’s opening game loss which was 1-0 at Hoffenheim. Their 2-0 defeat yesterday means they were not able to score in this one either. Munich, on the other hand, have an excellent record of late in both thrashing and keeping a clean sheet versus this weekend’s opponents.

Zlatko Junuzovic was a notable absentee for the hosts this weekend.

Juan Bernat was absent for Bayern Munich, as were James Rodriguez and Jerome Boateng who have only recently returned to training. Thiago Alcantara returned from his injury to take up the number 10 role.

Bayern Munich have a wealth of talent that are capable of running away with the Bundesliga title once again this season, if not going undefeated throughout the campaign. They’re so certain to win the league that the Champions League has to be their biggest focus over the course of the season.