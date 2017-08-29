3 Possible Replacements For Ousmane Dembele

Borussia Dortmund lost Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona in a reported £135.5 million deal this week. The Champions League side have been left with less than a week if they want to bring in a replacement for the forward.

Dembele was a star in his sole season with Dortmund, scoring six goals and recording 12 assists in the Bundesliga last season, whilst also winning the DFB Cup.

Here are three players we think could replace Dembele:

1. Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler hasn’t quite hit the heights that were expected of the 23-year-old when he first broke through into the Schalke 04 first team. He spent a mediocre season-and-a-half with VfL Wolfsburg before the Wolves cashed in on the German international back in January with Paris Saint-Germain splashing £40 million on him. Now that the Ligue 1 side have spent €222 million on Neymar they could consider cashing in on Draxler instead of reducing the player to a rotation role.

Draxler can play down both the left wing and a central attacking midfield role with a good long-range shot on him and excellent technical ability. He’s both a goalscorer and playmaker so would be an excellent edition if Dortmund were able to pull it off.

2. Malcom

Ousmane Dembele joined from Ligue 1 side Rennes last season and Borussia Dortmund could go back to France to pick up his replacement. The 20-year-old Brazilian has similar traits to Dembele in that he is quick and nifty, as well as being a goalscorer. Malcom has a season-and-a-half experience with Bordeaux so there’s no reason why he can’t go straight into Thomas Tuchel’s first team should they sign him.

The Brazilian has in recent week been linked with a move to Dortmund and with his contract due in 2020 with no talks of a new offer yet, Dortmund will do well to take advantage.

3. Emre Mor

Predominantly a right forward and already on the books at the club, Borussia Dortmund could give Emre Mor the opportunity to replace Dembele down the left wing. The Turkish midfielder got a dozen games for Dortmund last season and is both a good dribbler and crosser of the ball.

Mor faces competition from American teenager Christian Pulisic down the right wing, who started 18 Bundesliga games last season and is looking for more appearances in 2017-18. Both Pulisic and Mor have some experience down the left flank so it wouldn’t be out of this world if both become Tuchel’s first choice forwards this season, supplying Aubameyang.