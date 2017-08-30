Top 5 Bundesliga Youngsters to Watch This Season

The German Bundesliga is full of talented youngsters. Despite Borussia Dortmund losing 20-year-old Ousmane Dembele for a reported £135.5 million to Barcelona this week, there’s plenty of other exciting to players to watch this season. Here’s our top five:

1. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

The former-VfB Stuttgart youngster is still only 21 years old and had an excellent season in 2016-17 as RB Leipzig raised several eyebrows finishing second in their first Bundesliga campaign. Timo Werner scored 21 goals in 31 league appearances last season but if he remains at Leipzig after the summer transfer window closes it will be a bigger test for he youngster. The striker is now a full-time international with three goals in six caps but with Champions League games added to his side’s fixture list and the opposition knowing them, better it could be a tough second season in the top flight.

2. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund have a number of exciting youngsters looking to break into the first-team but it’s Christian Pulisic who can expect the most starts among them this season. Still only 18 years old with a season of experience behind him, the American is both a playmaker and a goalscorer in Dortmund’s front three. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to supply, Pulisic should finish the season with a good number of assists.

3. Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

After an excellent season with 1899 Hoffenheim in helping them reach the Champions League qualifying round, Niklas Sule got a move to Bayern Munich over the summer. The tall centre-back scored on his Bundesliga debut for the champions and could form a partnership with Mats Hummels for years to come.

4. Thilo Kehrer (Schalke 04)

20-year-old centre-back Thilo Kehrer made 16 Bundesliga appearances last season before being part of the German squad that won the European under-21 Championships over the summer. Kehrer is one of many excellent youngsters Schalke have produced over the past few years and could be a regular for the Royal Blues this season.

5. Emre Mor (Borussia Dortmund)

Another exciting attacking player in the Borussia Dortmund squad is Turkish international Emre Mor. The forward made a dozen appearances in the Bundesliga following his move from the Danish Superliga last season. Mor is creative, a good dribbler on the ball and has a decent long-range strike on him.