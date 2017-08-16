Can Max Kruse Help Fire Werder Bremen into the European Places?

It was a topsy-turvy season for Werder Bremen last year as they found themselves both flirting with relegation and dreaming of the possibility of European football at various stages. Alexander Nouri has been working hard to bolster his squad this summer but will striker Max Kruse be the talisman they require to lead them up the Bundesliga table?

The top flight club have seen many changes in their playing staff this summer with Serge Gnabry departing for champions Bayern Munich following an eye catching season at the Lower-Saxony based club. The former Arsenal man netted 11 times in 27 appearances for Werder Bremen and was one of the standout stars in Alexander Nouri’s squad. Claudio Pizarro also waved goodbye to the club after three separate spells with the Bundesliga outfit whilst midfielder Clemens Fritz announced his retirement from the sport.

Nouri moved quickly to add impressive left back Ludwig Augustinsson from FC Copenhagen and he was joined by Yuning Zhang on loan from West Brom and also arriving was one of the few standout players at relegated Darmstadt last season Jerome Gondorf. However, maintaining the services of Max Kruse could be the key to success this time around.

Kruse was instrumental during Werder Bremen’s 10 game unbeaten streak which saw them march up the Bundesliga table with his four goal salvo against struggling Ingolstadt at the end of April making it five wins from six for the club.

The diminutive attacker has had his fair share of off-the-field problems and that may have dissuaded any possible suitors from taking a chance on him but his name was linked to West Ham, Liverpool and Everton amongst others during the summer months. There are even whispers of his potential return to the Germany squad in the future.

The 29-year-old netted 13 of his 15 goals last season in 2017 and has a 100% record with penalties in the German top flight. He’s already off the mark for the new campaign having been on target in his clubs 3-0 victory over Wurzburger Kickers in the DFB Pokal at the start of August.

Whilst it's unsurprising that Robert Lewandowski is dominating the ante-post top goalscorer markets as the 6/5 favourite, Max Kruse could be a dark horse for the Bundesliga golden boot and is priced around 66/1. He will be the focal point of a Werder Bremen side who will weigh in with their fair share of goals this season

Werder Bremen lost their first match of last season 6-0 at the hands of champions Bayern Munich and were forced to play the first couple of months without Claudio Pizarro or Max Kruse who were both sidelined through injury. The latter is fit and raring to go this time around and he could be the difference between a mid-table finish and a tilt at the Europa League places. It’s been a number of years since the Green-Whites qualified for a European competition but following a few seasons flirting with relegation, Werder Bremen and Max Kruse can start to look up the table as opposed to glancing nervously over their shoulders.