Could Thomas Muller Leave Bayern Munich This Summer?

Thomas Muller has been a faithful servant to both Bayern Munich and Germany for the vast majority of his professional career, scoring well over 200 goals in over 500 appearances. But is his time in Germany about to come to an end? If you believe various news reports, Muller could be set for a dramatic exit this summer with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea showing significant interest in the Bayern man.

Should Muller leave the Allianz Arena, a move to England’s top flight might be first on his list in terms of destination. Like the Bundesliga, the Premier League is regarded as one of the best divisions in world football and Muller would hold his own on a weekly basis. At either Arsenal or Chelsea, he would be regarded as an elite talent and he could be the difference maker in the Premier League title race.

Thomas Muller ‘interesting Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea’ as Bayern star faces another season of frustration https://t.co/9DnJWD3v0hpic.twitter.com/6GX8pzvo3Q — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 19, 2017

The Bundesliga is a fantastic, technical league but it isn’t as competitive as England’s top flight and Muller may be ready for a new challenge. Bayern Munich have won the German title in each of the last five seasons and Carlo Ancelotti’s men are a 1/7 shot in Bundesliga betting odds with bet365 to retain their crown once again. In terms of a domestic challenge, there aren’t many sides who can compete with Bayern.

A move to Arsenal would make sense – especially with the German connection. Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and club captain Per Mertesacker will be doing their utmost to convince Muller that the Emirates Stadium is the place to be. In Arsene Wenger, the Gunners have a managerial legend at the helm and Muller could prosper alongside the likes of Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and club record signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have already spent £70 million on Alvaro Morata but owner Roman Abramovich may be ready to sink more money into the club. Arsenal were the better side when beating Antonio Conte’s side on penalties in the Community Shield and fans will be expecting more transfer activity before the window slams shut. Muller could effectively replace wantaway striker Diego Costa as Chelsea’s main attacking option.

Both sides have their pros but both also have cons. Arsenal failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League after finishing a disappointing fifth in the 2016/17 campaign – and that could affect Muller’s thinking. The best players on the planet want to play at the top level and the Germany star won’t want to be playing in the Europa League. For Chelsea, a clear lack of strength in depth could also tempt Muller to stay put.

Remaining at Bayern is the safest option for Muller and he appears content at the Allianz Arena for the time being. But, should either club produce a solid offer for the Bayern man, he will have a choice to make. Stay in Germany and win the title for the next five years or move to England and take on a new challenge. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Muller move on but the money and ability to compete have to be right.