No Lemar, No Problem, Arsenal Ready Bid For £57m Rated Superstar

English football clubs are loaded with cash and they are not scared to spend it as this transfer window has shown so far. Bundesliga clubs have unfortunately been a victim of the Premier league club’s antics in the transfer window. Bundesliga’s new €3.5bn TV deal hasn’t stopped English clubs who have way more money from cherry picking Bundesliga players.

Arsenal already gotten Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer, it seems West Ham will sign Chicharito. Aubameyang, Lewandowski, Naby Keita and Timo Werner as well as others have been linked with moves away from the Bundesliga and could yet happen. Another big name has been added to the list of big name players who could leave the Bundesliga this summer.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller is said to be wanted by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. It seems Wenger has accepted the Monaco will not let him have Thomas Lemar this summer and probably sees Muller as more obtainable option. According to a report by Bild, as relayed by football.London, Arsenal are ready to table a bid for Thomas Muller who has also been linked with Liverpool.

Liverpool were reported yesterday to be ready to pay £57m to sign Muller from Bayern Munich this summer. The Reds will however have competition from Arsenal for the signature of the world cup winner.

With Mesut Ozil at Arsenal as well as Mustaffi, I will certainly like to see Muller player for the Gunners even though my first option would be for him to stay with Bayern Munich till the end of his career or in the Bundesliga at least.

With Bayern Munich signing James Rodriguez, Muller who struggled last season will see his chances for regular first team football further reduce and a move away from Bayern Munich could sadly be the best bet for him at the moment.