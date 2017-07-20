Liverpool Ready £57m Bid To Sign Manchester United Target

English clubs are in love with Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller. First it was Manchester United who were keenly linked with the signing of the 2014 World Cup winner about three years ago. Although the Red Devils failed in their attempt to sign the German star, if you believe new reports ( as reported in English by daily Star ), he could well be on his way to the Premier League this summer, with Liverpool said to be readying a bid of £57m for the Bayern Munich player.

Bayern Munich only recently signed James Rodriguez from Real Madrid which has put Muller’s first team opportunities under risk as the Colombian is expected to battle Muller for a place in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must be aware of this situation and the fact that Muller struggled last season, scoring just five goals in the Bundesliga, must be giving the former-Borussia Dortmund manager the confidence to think he has a chance of signing Muller.

At 27, Muller needs to play regularly, especially with the World Cup coming up at the end of next season. Should he not be assured regular football with Bayern Munich, he may be tempted to move elsewhere this summer.

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge however dismissed the suggestion that Muller will be sold earlier this week ;

“Thomas is still unsaleable because he fits perfectly with FC Bayern” he said.



“There is no discussion about this.

“But Thomas as well as we are in agreement in the evaluation of the last season: It was not a good one.

“But that is not a problem either.”

Liverpool have a tough job on their hands. They would be getting a top player should they sign Thomas Muller. But can they convince him to leave the Bundesliga for the Premier league, with Manchester United still likely to enter the race for his signature, should Bayern show any sign of readiness to sell, can they beat the Red Devils to his signing too?

Personally, I would be disappointed to see Muller leave the German champions, but looking at it, a move away from the Allianz Arena may be the best thing for him at this stage in his career, especially if he is not going to be getting regular playing time.

For Germany’s national team’s sake, which for me is the ultimate, players such as Thomas Muller need to be playing regularly at club level.