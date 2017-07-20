Manchester United Told They Can Sign Superstar For €48m

Manchester United were constantly linked with the signing of Renato Sanches last summer when the midfielder was on the books of Benfica. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Bayern Munich moved much faster and won the race for the teenager’s signature.

However, Sanches has failed to impress at Bayern Munich so far, and after talks of going out on loan, AC Milan were mooted at a point, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had to come out to say the player would be allowed to leave permanently this summer if any club is willing to pay their asking price of €48 million:

“He [Renato Sanches] won’t have lot of game next season and we are open to discuss his possible sale.” he said

“We can sell him on loan or on a permanent deal, I am not the manager but I believe Renato needs regular game time.”

“AC Milan are interested in signing him, I can confirm that, but talks have been put on hold after last week’s meeting.”

“Clubs interested must be aware that they’d need a huge offer to sign him and I believe AC Milan can’t match our asking price.

“I think that an offer in the region of €48 million could be enough to sign him.”

Where should he go?

Manchester United still need him in my opinion. Although he has not done particularly well in the few games he played for Bayern Munich, I am of the opinion that if given a run of games in the first team, he will become the sort of player Bayern Munich thought they had purchased last year.

At Manchester United, he would have Ander Herrera to compete with for a starting place in Jose Mourinho’s team and I think he has a good chance of winning that battle. Sanches needs is a manager who trusts him and gives him a run in the team. He showed what he can do with Portugal at the European Championship’s last summer and I sincerely believe all he needs is to regain his confidence.

The deal breaker for Manchester United, AC Milan and any other clubs that may be interested in Sanches may be Bayern Munich’s valuation of the player.

I hope for Bayern Munich’s sake that should they sell the youngster they will include a buy-back clause in his contract as he could yet become a great player in the future, and the club wouldn’t want to regret letting him go without being able to bring him back.