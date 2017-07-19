Cazorla’s Replacement? Arsenal Ready Move For £21m Rated Bayern Munich Target

A few days ago I posted an article detailing why Arsenal should consider signing Leon Goretzka. Today, reports suggest that Arsene Wenger is interested in signing the Schalke 04 player this summer.

With reports linking Jack Wilshere away from the Emirates and Santi Cazorla still nursing an injury, it is no surprise that Arsenal are being linked with the signing of a central midfielder. This despite already having many players who are either central midfielders or that are versatile enough to play in the central midfield role.

It is true that Arsenal have many players who can play the same role as £21m rated Leon Goretzka, but anyone who has seen the German international will agree he is better than what Arsenal have currently got, barring Cazorla.

Leon Goretzka is expected to leave Schalke 04 this summer having rejected the offer of a new contract, heading into the final 12 months of his current deal. And with Sead Kolasinac leaving the German side to join Arsenal on a free transfer, Schalke will very likely be open to selling the 22-year-old to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Should Arsenal succeed in their attempt to sign Goretzka, they would be getting one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Bundesliga, and to some extent, the world.

His performances for Germany at the FIFA Confederations Cup this passed summer have seen his stock rise, and as a result has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City do not really have any immediate need for him and therefore may not make a bid for him this summer. Liverpool and Arsenal could certainly do with such a player. Whether it is Wenger or Jurgen Klopp who will win the race for the player’s signature remains to be seen.