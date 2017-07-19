Toni Kroos/De Gea Swap Likely – Why Bayern Should Not Allow This

I was disappointed when Bayern Munich sold Toni Kroos to Real Madrid. To be fair on Bayern, they wanted to keep him but he wanted a new challenge. However, I would have preferred if he had gone to Manchester United. I was under the impression that at United, he would have had more opportunities to impress than at Real Madrid.

Although he hasn’t done badly at Real Madrid, reports claim he could be on his way out of the Spanish giants as part of a deal that would see Los Blancos signing David de Gea from Manchester United. According to the report, it is the Red Devils who are proposing such a deal.

United apparently want the 2014 World Cup winner, and since Real Madrid also want de Gea (who is also likely to be interested in such a move judging by the saga of two summers ago), United are said to be ready to sell their goalkeeper to Real Madrid if they let them have Toni Kroos in exchange.

This story is being reported by Don Balon whose reliability I can’t vouch for. However, should Toni Kroos become available, I think Bayern Munich should make a move for him. He has grown to become one of the best central midfielders in the world. Although Thiago and Arturo Vidal haven’t done badly in Germany, Bayern Munich do not have a midfielder who is better or even at par with Toni Kroos.

The problem for Bayern Munich here is Kroos’ valuation. According to Transfermarkt Kroos is worth £62 million which may not be far from what Real Madrid will value him at judging by how inflated the market is at the moment.