Arsenal Could Move For Emil Forsberg This Summer

RB Leipzig won’t want to hear this but I am of the opinion that if the Arsenal are not successful in their attempt to sign Thomas Lemar, they will turn their attention to Emil Forsberg who was in June linked with a move to Arsenal.

Losing Forsberg would mean a huge loss for RB Leipzig as he was one of the key players responsible for the team’s 2nd place in Bundesliga in the 2016/2017 season with 8 goals and 14 assists in 34 games. His almost unmistakable sense for crossing and key passes paved the way for the young Timo Werner to score his 21 goals in the season. After helping the team reach the Bundesliga just over a year ago, Forsberg made us all feel as though we were watching a real-life fairy-tale when the team secured it’s place in the UEFA Champion’s League.

However, Forsberg has not shown the world what the limits of his capabilities are. His desire for fame and acknowledgement could be matched by Arsenal’s own expectations and needs despite a rather disappointing season. It is no secret that a player with Forsberg’s ability would be appreciated at the Emirates stadium. His attacking style would fit in superbly with Arsenal’s short-passing tactics and could just as well be the solution to quiet down all of the voices that are shouting “Wenger out!”.

His price is currently guessed to be around £30 million which is even less than what Wenger paid for Mustafi and Xhaka. Even though Wenger is not known to make impulse transfers, this is the one race where he should definitely put his pride aside and rush on to beat Liverpool in the bidding for the outstanding Swede – Emil Forsberg!