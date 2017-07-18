Chelsea Striker Search – Robert Lewandowski Linked

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the world, and it’s inevitable that he would attract interests from the top clubs all over the continent.

Last month it emerged that Man United and Chelsea have held preliminary talks with the Polish striker, but the German champions took no time to quash those rumours by publicly reminding everyone that the striker is signed with the club until 2021.

Since then, United have already acquired Romelu Lukaku from Everton leaving Chelsea in a desperate search for a world class striker.

The Blues have been linked with the likes of Alvaro Morata, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Gonzalo Higuain, Andrea Belotti in the recent days and their search for the replacement of Diego Costa is still ongoing.

Links to Lewandowski have also failed to subside, and the latest report suggests that the Blues are competing with Man City for the Bayern striker. With City still having Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in their team and seemingly keen on signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, I think it is Chelsea who have the better chance of signing Lewandowski should Bayern EVER decide to sell.

A transfer fee of around £64m has been touted in the media, but it’s hard to see why Bayern would let go of one of the top strikers in the world football right now.

However, it has also been reported that Lewandowski is unhappy with Bayern and his teammates for their apparent lack of support in his bid to win the Bundesliga Golden Boot last season. It is hard to gauge if the Polish striker is annoyed enough to force his way out of the club, but at the moment, that seems to the only plausible way in which this move could take place.

Because there is no doubt that Bayern will fight tooth and nail for their player irrespective of the amount of money on the table.