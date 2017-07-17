Aubameyang Could Stay At Dortmund As Chelsea Now Wants Sergio Aguero

In a news that will delight Bundesliga and Dortmund fans, it seems Chelsea have dropped their interest in signing Aubameyang from Dortmund and will instead go for Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero. This is according to skysports who reckons Chelsea and Manchester City have opened talks on a potential transfer of the Argentine to Stamford Bridge.

Aguero who signed for Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 has found regular playing time hard to come by under Pep Guardiola and has been linked with moves to Arsenal as well as PSG so far this summer. It appears Pep Guardiola prefers Gabriel Jesus to Aguero or he is selling Aguero to make way for Alexis Sanchez who himself has been linked with Manchester City and Chelsea.

With Diego Costa set to leave Chelsea and the Blues having lost out on the signing of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, it is easy to see why they may be after Aguero. The Argentine despite having a poor season ( by his standard ) still managed to score 32 goals and created 6 assists in all competition for Manchester City ( stats via espn ) in the 2016/2017 season.

Should Chelsea be successful in their bid to sign Aguero, I sincerely doubt they will be needing Aubameyang, with PSG seemingly no longer interested in and the Chinese league transfer window closed, it seems Aubameyang will remain with Dortmund next season unless another club becomes interested in him. Although AC Milan are said to be interested, I very much doubt Aubameyang will go to Italy.

Hopefully Chelsea will succeed in their bid to sign Aguero. That will be the catalyst that will see Aubameyang delight fans of the Bundesliga for yet another season.