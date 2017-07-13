Opinion – Why Leon Goretzka Will Be Good Signing For Arsenal

Leon Goretzka was not just one of Schalke 04’s best player in the Bundesliga last season, he was also one of Germany’s best players at the just concluded FIFA confederation cup which Germany won in Russia about two weeks ago.

His wonderful performance for both country and club has seen his stock rise. He has been linked with many big European clubs and it is easy to see why. At just 22, Goretzka is up there as one of the best central midfielders in the game, not yet world class but certainly not far from it. Arsenal were the most linked club with the player but if reports in the last couple of days are to be believed, Barca have entered the race for the signature of the youngster.

Barca’s entrance in the race for Goretzka’s signature could well mean the Catalans have given up on their pursuit of PSG’s Marco Verratti. Barca’s obvious first choice is Marco Verratti but it appears PSG are not ready to let go one of their best players at any price and with Goreztka’s contract coming to the end in 2018, Barca can get him on the cheap. Bayern Munich have also been linked with the player but we doubt the interest of the Bavarians will lead to an offer for his services.

Where should Goreztka?

Arsenal definitely could do with a player like Goretzka and signing for the Gunners will be the best move for Goretzka at the moment. Barca are no doubt a bigger club than Arsenal but we are of the opinion that moving to Arsenal at this stage of his career will be best for the youngster.

At Barca the pressure will be massive and any slight dip in form could see him reduced to a benchwarmer. At Arsenal he will have injury prone Wilshere, Cazorla and inconsistent Aaron Ramsey to contend with and knowing Wenger, he will play many games for the Gunners.