Aubameyang To Manchester United Instead Of Alvaro Morata?

Last summer Manchester City reportedly tried to sign Dortmund’s Aubameyang but so far this season it has been Chelsea who has been keenly linked with the signing of the Gabonese. Although there has been some reports of he going to China but I strongly believe the African will remain in Europe as he doesn’t seem to me like someone who will make a transfer move based on money.

But where could he be going to? Chelsea are reportedly getting rid of Diego Costa but reports also claim they are on the verge of re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton which if true will mean they won’t need another big name striker. Unless Conte is changing to a two striker system. I doubt Chelsea will be spending as much as £145m on two strikers ( my guess is Lukaku will cost as much as £80m while Aubameyang will cost at least £65m ).

That rules Chelsea out. Real Madrid seem to be focused on beating Arsenal to the signing of Mbappe. And Dortmund will never sell to Bayern Munich who are also unlikely to move for him anyway. Juventus and Barca are well stocked in that area. Manchester City no longer need him and although Arsenal could do with him, they earlier today confirmed the signing of Lacazette from Lyon.

That leaves us with Manchester United. The Red devils have in the last few days been linked with the signing of Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid. However, having seen Aubameyang play so many times, I honestly believe Manchester United will do well to drop their interest in Morata and instead sign Aubameyang especially with Real Madrid continuing to play hardball with the figures.

The price that is being quoted for Morata is simply insane for a player who is really yet to prove himself consistently on the big stage. Spending upward of £79m on Morata will be a risk especially when United can easily get Aubameyang for about than £60m.

I will be sad to see Aubameyang leave the Bundeslgia but if he does, I would like to see him at my favorite English club, Manchester United.

