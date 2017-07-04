£21m Rated Bundesliga Star Could Join Arsenal, But Inter Milan Wants Him Too

Arsenal have already signed one of Bundesliga best defenders in Sead Kolasinac and they did it on a free transfer. But it appears Arsenal are not yet done with signings from the Bundesliga this summer.

So many reports are linking the Gunners to the signing of Schalke 04’s Leon Goretzka ( the same club they signed Sead Kolasinac from ). According to the reports, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sees Leon Goretzka as a player that can improve Arsenal’s midfield. Leon Goretzka is a solid player and with Arsenal looking like they can’t rely on Santi Cazorla again, Goretzka will be a good signing for Arsenal.

However, a new report from Italy ( see Google translation ) claims Inter Milan are also interested in the highly rated midfielder and will compete with Arsenal for his signature. Inter Milan are said to be interested in Goretzka to replace Joao Mario who hasn’t really impressed since moving to the club last summer in a deal said to be worth €45million.

Goretzka was impressive for Germany at the recently concluded confederation club. He has one year left on his contract with Schalke 04 which is an advantage for his suitors. However, Schalke are seemingly reluctant to let yet another great player leave the club and could well force him to see out his contract with the club and leave on a free transfer next summer.

Only recently a Sky Sports journalist tried to get Goretzka to speak on the speculation regarding his future which he declined.

“I do not want to say anything about the transfer rumours, I’m focusing on the Confederations Cup.

“I’m not going to give state-of-play updates, but if there are facts, I will announce them.

“I’m not the type to be impressed by newspaper reports, I know what my qualities are, but I will not build myself up.”

As a big fan of the Bundesliga, I will be happy if Schalke can get to keep Goretzka for at least one more season but let’s be realistic, after losing Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer, they won’t want to lose Goretzka on a free transfer as well. I personally believe they will baulk once a big money offer his made for the services of the 22-year-old German.

My guess is that they will end up selling him this summer and if the reports linking Arsenal to his signing are true, he will most likely sign for the Gunners who are more attractive than Inter Milan.

According to The SUN, Goretzka is valued at £21m by Schalke 04.

