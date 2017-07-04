Ousmane Dembele Off To Man City? Read The Latest Development

With the amount of money each Premier League club gets from the TV deal, it is not a surprise to see clubs like Everton, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bournemouth breaking their transfer record just four days into the 2017 summer transfer window.

Premier League clubs simply have so much money to spend and it seems they are ready to spend it. Unfortunately for Bundesliga clubs, they seem to be the target of most of the English clubs. We have had Naby Keita linked with Liverpool. Aubameyang could be joining Chelsea if he doesn’t go to China and recently, there have been reports of Manchester City’s interest in Ousmane Dembele of Dortmund.

City are being literally sponsored by a country ( the UAE ) and have so much money to spend even without the TV money which to them is a bonus. They certainly can entice someone like Ousmane Dembele with money. However, Dortmund seem ready to turn down all offers for their French atttacker.

According to a statement credited to Sporting director Michael Zorc, Ousmane Dembele won’t be allowed to leave Dortmund this summer.

“No way,” he told Die Welt when asked if a deal would be done, as reported by Goal.

“What we’ve seen [from him] was extraordinary, both in his value for the team and his development.

“You always get the feeling he can do something special, make the difference. He can decide games by himself, even those games he’s not really involved in.”

It remains to be seen if Dortmund will maintain this stance in the face of financial oppression from Manchester City. Also the fact that Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be interested in the player could make it very difficult for Dortmund to keep hold of him.

The lure of money may not win Manchester City the race but both Barca and Real Madrid have their offensive charm. They almost always get whatever player they want and from just about any club.

It will not be surprising if Dembele’s head gets turned by the Spanish clubs. I hope know, but not holding my breath.

