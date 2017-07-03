Five Things You Need To Know About £33.4m Star Who Is Set To Join Chelsea

According to various reports, Chelsea are on the verge of completing the signing of former VfB Stuttgart centre back Antonio Rudiger in a deal said to be in the region of £33.4m. In this article, Bundesliga365 brings you 5 things You need to know about the German.

He could have played for Sierra Leone

Although Rudiger now has a total of 17 senior caps for Germany, he could have played for Sierra Leone. His father is German but could he also have represented Sierra Leone as his mother is Sierra Leonean.

Antonio Rudiger was formerly on the books of Borussia Dortmund

Many Chelsea fans do not know but Rudiger began his professional career at Borussia Dortmund. He started as a 13-year-old with little known German side Hertha Zehlendorf who are known for their development of young players. But soon moved to Dortmund. From Dortmund, he signed for Stuttgart in 2011 and played a total of 80 times. On 19 of August 2015, he was loaned to AS Roma on an initial one year loan deal worth €4m with an option to buy. AS Roma on on 30th of May 2016 confirmed they have made the move a permanent one having paid VfB Stuttgart an extra €9 million + €0.5m bonuses in a 4-year contract.

He is an Arsenal fan

This is a guess but judging by the quotes attributed to him last year when he was linked with a move to the Emirates, he seems to have a soft spot for Arsenal. The 24-year-old was quoted to have said “I have always dreamed of the Premier League,” Rudiger told Bild ( quote via skysport).

“I have been following Arsenal since the days of Henry and Bergkamp.

“I watch videos of Arsenal all the time on YouTube and I often wear the current Alexis Sanchez shirt.

“My heart beats for Arsenal.”

He has been Likened to Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng

Rudiger idolise both Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels and his national team manager Joachim Low likened him to Jerome Boateng which is something.

He is Like Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka

Those of who watched current Arsenal star Granit Xhaka while he was at Borussia Monchengladbach knew he will have discipline issues in the Premier league a lot and he has not disappointed. The same thing can be said of Rudiger who has even a poorer disciplinary record when compared to Xhaka.

In just 40 appearances for AS Roma last season, he racked up two reds cards and nine Yellow cards. Chelsea fans should expect Rudiger to be a solid action to their defense but he will miss many games due to suspension.

