Mourinho Wants This Two Times UCL Winner At Manchester United This Summer

Although the latest Bundesliga TV deal means German clubs will have more money to spend in the transfer window, this has not stopped their best players being cherry picked by English clubs who have much more money from their own TV deal.

Already this summer, we have seen one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga ( Sead Kolasinac ) moving to the Premier League on a free transfer and many more are likely to follow. There have been talks of Liverpool wanting to sign Naby Keita as well as Timo Werner.

Chelsea have been linked with the signing of Dortmund’s Aubameyang as they look to replace Diego Costa who has been declared surplus to requirement. Another player who could well be on his way out of the Bundesliga is Borussia Dortmund’s Marc Bartra.

According to a report by Metro ( Metro are also citing AS as their source ) the highly rated former Barca star who was always being linked with Liverpool before joining Dortmund could be on his way to Manchester United this summer as manager Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his defensive line ahead of the new season. This report if true, will be a massive blow for not just Dortmund but as well as the Bundesliga.

United already signed Victor Lindelof but Mourinho is said not to be satisfied yet and is reportedly trying hard to convince Dortmund to sell 26-year-old Marc Bartra. United have already been linked with the signing of their former youth player Michael Keane who is currently on the books of Burnley but with this report, it could be that they deem Keane “ungettable” and are instead moving for Bartra.

Barta won the La Liga five times and won two Champions league titles during his time at Barca. He also won the DFB-Pokal with Dortmund last season.

Related