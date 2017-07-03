Opinion – Giroud Out, Timo Werner In At Arsenal?

Aside Lewandowski, Aubameyang and Anthony Modeste, there was no other striker in the Bundesliga last season who scored more goals than RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. The 21-year-old German scored 21 league goals last season and was one of Germany’s best players at the confederation club which the Germans won in Russian.

RB Leipzig massively overachieved last season and it is expected that many of their players will be cherry picked by big clubs, especially premier League clubs who seem to have a lot of money to spend this summer. Already Liverpool have been linked with the signing of Naby Keita. But I think Arsenal should consider signing him as a replacement for Olivier Giroud if the Frenchman is leaving the Emirates this summer.

At just 21, Werner have his best years ahead of him. His style of player will certainly suit the Premier league and especially Arsenal.

With Olivier Giroud looking likely to leave the Emirates stadium this summer, Arsenal should make a move for Timo Werner. He is certainly the type of player the Gunners need as a replacement for Giroud. Even though reports claim Arsenal are edging close to the signing of Lacazette from Lyon, should Giroud leave, the Gunners will need another striker. Could he be Timo Werner?

Physically strong and good in the air, Wenger will do well to sign Werner this summer before the big guns come for him. Bayern Munich ordinarily would want to sign him but unless Lewandowski is leaving, they won’t need Werner at the moment. It will however not be a surprise if Bayern Munich makes a deal with the player ahead of next season. It is something they have done many times in the past and won’t be a surprise if they do it again.

But if Bayern Munich do not want him, I doubt Werner will turn down the opportunity to play for Arsenal under Wenger. The Frenchman is known for his ability to work wonders with young strikers. Although Arsenal are said to be chasing Kylian Mbappe, the realist in me tells me that move is a wild goose chase.

Rather than spending £125m on Mbappe, Wenger will be well served to table a £35-40m bid for Werner.

