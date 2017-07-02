Liverpool Makes £130,000-A-Week Offer For Bundesliga Star

Naby Keita is far and wide one of the most sought after Bundesliga players this summer and it is easy to see why. The high rated midfielder’s performance last season for Leipzig in the Bundesliga has made him the darling of many big European teams.

Arsenal were initially linked with his signing but in the last few weeks, it has been Liverpool who appears to be the club with the most interest in the 22-year-old midfielder. But judging by how the stories linking Keita to Liverpool seems to be changing by the day, it will not be much of a surprise if this saga rumbles on for the bulk of this summer transfer window. Liverpool appear keen on signing him while the player’s club do not seem ready to let go unless their valuation of the player is met.

According to a report by Paul Joyce of the times, Keita is quite aware of Liverpool’s interest and will be holding talks with Leipzig in the coming days in regards to his future. The player is said to be keen on moving to England to play for Liverpool but Leipzig are said not to be ready to sell unless Liverpool pay what will be a club record £70m. According to the report by Paul Joyce ( as cited about ) Liverpool have offered Keita a package worth as much as £130,000-a-week which is very likely to be a significant increase on his current pay package.

Klopp is said to have made Keita one of his key targets for the summer and he is ( Klopp ) confident he will get his man before the transfer window closes in two months time.

Playing from Midfield, Naby Keita was involved in 18 of Leipzig’s goals last season. He scored nine times and created nine assists as well.

