Manchester City Shocked Bayern With A £50m Bid For 24 Goals 11 Assists Star Man, Another Man City Star Linked with Westbrom.

Double Offers for the transfer of Arsenal’s forward and winger Alexis Sanchez has been purportedly made by two club giants. Manchester City (3rd in English premier League) and Bayern Munich (1st in German Bundesliga) are said to have made this offers for Arsenal star and player in Chile’s national team, Alexis Sanchez. But Josep Guardiola gives City the edge.



Relating to a report filed by a reliable source, Alexis Sanchez is already getting offers from Manchester city and Bayern Munich. It was reported that this is an offer made in a bid for the summer opening transfer window.

Alexis Sanchez who was once with Barcelona from 2011- 2014 and scored a total of 39 goals would rather prefer to unify with his former boss, Manchester city manager, Pep Guardiola.

Man city purportedly will be ready to trade with £50m to lure the forward to the Etihad, but on the other hand, his present club, Arsenal, may not be interested in letting go Sanchez for another giant in European premier league. Just like expected, Sanchez agent bidding favours trading Sanchez for a German club, Bayern Munich and not a European Premier League club side.

Elsewhere, it is a report of Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho to be linked to West Brom West. The Nigerian striker has seen his prospect limited this season, falling down the pecking order behind Sergio Aguero and Gabriel.

The Sun claims that the Baggies are interested, alongside the likes of Everton, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and Leicester City.

Related posts: