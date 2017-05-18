Bayern eyeing first summer transfer, ace could complete move – Fans will like this

Report from Don Balon claim Renato Sanches’ agent is about to help the 17-year-old midfielder complete a move away from the Allianz Arena stadium to join Barcelona.

The Portuguese youngster performance hasn’t been too brilliant in recent time, has he failed to impress since his arrival to Bavaria during the previous summer transfer window and manager Carlo Ancelotti want to send him on loan next term to go gain some more first team experience.

It thought manager Jose Mourinho was also showing a keen interest to bring him to Old Trafford, but unfortunately he missed out on him, has Mendes had to complete a move to join Bayern.

The ace might now have to be sent on loan to Barcelona and the La Liga giant are now aware that their top rival Real Madrid are also showing a keen interest in landing him, so they might have to move quick for him in order to seal his transfer ahead of other rivals.

I personally think it will make a lot of senses if the move of Sanches to Barcelona get completed, has the youngster can gain some more experience which will see his pace, clever movement, brilliant technique and better-quality finishing receive a boost.

