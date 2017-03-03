Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Become Manchester United’s Latest Big Signing?

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is refusing to discuss his future any more after admitting his most recent comments have made life difficult.

The Gabon international claimed recently he was considering leaving the Bundesliga club this summer as he felt he needed to take a step up in his career.

His comments, unsurprisingly, were not welcomed by Dortmund chiefs and Aubameyang turned down the chance to talk about where he might play in the future.

“I really don’t know, I’m just focused on this season and I don’t want to think too much about that right now,” he told DAZN ( quote via goal.com ).

“The last weeks were difficult after my last words so I don’t want to talk about that.”

It is expected the Gabonese will leave Dortmund in the summer and judging by the comment, it is obvious he will also want a summer move away from Germany. He has been linked with a number of top clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Arsenal and will be in huge demand if he is allowed to leave Dortmund.

While he has expressed a preference to move to the Bernabeu, Madrid are expected to spend big on Marco Verratti this summer and are hardly short of options up front.

Alvaro Morata is expected to stay, despite a lack of game time this season, while Karim Benzema is a firm favourite of Florentino Perez and Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo remain vital to their hopes of silverware.

Madrid could also splash out on a goalkeeper, with Keylor Navas having struggled since returning from injury, with David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois linked, which would leave little funds left for a move for Aubameyang.

Arsenal are another option, particularly if Alexis Sanchez departs. but there is huge uncertainty over the managerial situation at the Emirates and it is difficult to see the Gunners splashing out £70m on one player.

Manchester United, however, would have no trouble in funding such a move and are believed to be in the hunt for a top striker.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future is still uncertain, despite a brilliant debut season, while Antoine Griezmann has been heavily linked, although he could chose to remain at Diego Simeone’s side.

Aubameyang would prove the perfect replacement for Ibrahimovic, who United have relied on for goals this season, and his pace and power look perfectly suited to the Premier League.

