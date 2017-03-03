Liverpool Gets Boost In Chase For £10.7m Rated 13 Assists Star Tagged “New Mesut Ozil”

Liverpool target Brandt admits he could move this summer

Liverpool target Julian Brandt has admitted he could be tempted to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer with the Reds having reportedly made the 20-year-old a top summer target.

Brandt is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe after impressing for the Bundesliga side while Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge admirer.

The tricky winger’s current deal with Leverkusen expires in 2019 although it has been reported that he has a release clause worth £10.7m that comes into effect in the summer.

Brandt has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer as Klopp reshapes his squad and he admits his future is somewhat uncertain.

“I think the allure of being world famous is normal. It would be a lie to say it wasn’t alluring, but where and when you never know,” he told DW Sports ( quote via ESPN )

“Football moves so quickly, and as quickly as things develop positively, they can also go south and see you slip into a place where you’re forgotten.

“It’s tough to say [if I will leave]. I’m happy here and what happens next, we will see.”

Brandt would certainly be an exciting addition to Klopp’s squad and would fit perfectly into the German’s system at Anfield.

The youngster’s pace and finishing skills are his main strengths and he is capable of playing out wide and indeed anywhere across the front three.

Brandt’s clinical finishing would also give the Reds a goal boost, something which has been lacking this season.

Sadio Mane is the club’s top goalscorer this season with 11 while Roberto Firmino has nine and Divock Origi eight. Brandt ability to create many goal scoring chances ( which has seen him likened to Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil ) will ensure Mane and other Liverpool attackers get as many goal scoring opportunities as possible.

Brandt is also used to playing in a disciplined, pressing system and looks to be the perfect addition to the squad, particularly as he is likely to be available at a decent price.

Liverpool have seen their top four hopes take a huge hit after a dreadful start to 2017 which has highlighted the need for reinforcements in the summer.

Leverkusen signed Leon Bailey in January which was largely seen as the club preparing for life without Brandt, who looks a perfect fit for Klopp’s side.

