Bayern Munich ran out comfortable 5-1 winners over joint-Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Allianz Arena this evening.

The Gunners were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago but were no match for Pep Guardiola’s side in Germany who extend their winning record at home to eight from eight competitive victories this season, having scored 34 goals and conceded only four.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring after only 10 minutes when he beat the offside trap to head home from close range.

The game was virtually out of sight on half hour when Thomas Müller’s deflected effort squeezed inside the bottom corner to make it 2-0. At this point, Bayern Munich had dominated possession and territory and aside from Mesut Özil having a goal disallowed for handball so soon after the home side’s opener.

David Alaba started to make the scoreline emphatic with a 25-yard strike just before half-time as the Arsenal defence failed to close the left-back down.

Arjen Robben was introduced early in the second half and it took the Dutch international only 38 seconds to put his name on the scoresheet, turning home David Alaba’s cutback from close range.

Olivier Giroud scored a consolation for the visitors before Thomas Müller completed the route two minutes from time.

Here are our player ratings from Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal:

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer 7 – Didn’t have much to do at all this evening but made a fine save to deny Santi Cazorla one-on-one at 4-0.

Philipp Lahm 8 – Found a lot of space down the right when bombing forward as Alexis Sánchez didn’t always track back. Nacho Monreal already had Douglas Costa to deal with on that side.

Jérôme Boateng 9 – Bayern Munich had a clean sheet whilst Jérôme Boateng was on the pitch and conceded very shortly after being replaced by Mehdi Benatia.

Javi Martínez 8 – Comfortable game defensively but poor communication with Benatia helped Olivier Giroud grab a consolation.

David Alaba 10 – Spent much of the game as a left winger where he started his Bayern career as opposed to left-back where he was positioned. Scored a fine goal from 25 yards out and central to make it 3-0 and then made an excellent run before setting up Arjen Robben for the German side’s fourth.

Xabi Alonso 7 – Looked after the ball in midfield in a comfortable game from Xabi Alonso. Did take one shocking corner in the first half which was the most noticeable moment of the game for the Spaniard.

Thiago Alcântara 10 – Ran the show from centre midfield. Was given plenty of time outside the penalty area to pick out Robert Lewandowski for the opening goal. Showed some skillful touches and passes throughout the game. His teammates let him down in not having more than one assist. Pressed well off the ball which was key to setting the tone at the start of the game from which Bayern Munich quickly began to dominate.

Kingsley Coman 8 – Excellent performance down the left wing running at the Arsenal defence, causing Joel Campbell a lot of problems, and creating a number of chances for his teammates whilst he was on the pitch before being replaced by Arjen Robben nine minutes into the second half.

Thomas Müller 9 – His deflected effort settled the game just before the half hour mark. Thomas Müller forced a couple of saves from Petr Čech after. His movement was a real problem for the Arsenal defence even before he made it 5-1 late on.

Robert Lewandowski 8 – Opened the scoring with a well-timed run and good header despite being off-balance. Had a couple of other efforts saved but otherwise did his job up front. Bayern Munich’s main threat came from down the wings in this game.

Douglas Costa 8 – Wasted a couple of efforts but caused both Arsenal full-backs a lot of trouble by running at them before playing the ball inside. Not involved in any of the five the goals surprisingly.

Substitutes

Arjen Robben (36 mins) n/a – Introduced early in the second half and scored after only 38 seconds after making his way onto the pitch. Made a good defensive clearance to deny Arsenal a tap-in at 4-0 but later missed a one-on-one.

Mehdi Benatia (23 mins) n/a – Arsenal scored their consolation very shortly after Mehdi Benatia was brought on.

Arturo Vidal (20 mins) n/a – Brought on as Arsenal began to see more and more possession in Bayern’s half in the final 20 minutes or so.