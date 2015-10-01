Tweet

A study was recently conducted by travel website GoEuro which analysed different international leagues, and which offered the best value for money to their fans. The study took into account the cost of attending a game. This included ticket, travel and accommodation and Bundesliga came up number one! The cost for England fans to attend a Premier League match in the UK is roughly the same a travelling to Bundesliga.

Bundesliga has one of the strongest fan bases of all the football leagues worldwide, claiming the second highest stadium attendance in the world. Bundesliga is now in full swing with Bayern Munich currently taking the lead with 21 points. There are a whole 4 points between them and runners up Borussia Dortmund, leaving Bayern Munich comfortably ahead. But so early in the season anything could change, there are still 7 months left to play for. Borussia Dortmund have already damaged their chances of overtaking Bayern Munich by drawing with Darmstadt last weekend. That’s left them a few points too short of being able to knock them off the winning title, even if they do win.

Bundesliga has always been loyal to its fans. Tickets are available from as little as £5.88, when you compare that to £46.00 to see Manchester City to play in the Premier League . It is clear why Bundesliga were the clear winners of this survey. The cheap ticket sales keep the atmosphere of the stadium a happy one. By not breaking the bank on admission charges, you are free to spend more cash on the overpriced beer, and fans feel as if the league is appreciative of their support.

