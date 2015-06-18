Tweet

Bayern Munich dominated Germany’s top flight last season as they clinched their 24th Bundesliga title with ease. The Bavarians secured their position as champions with four matches remaining after an incredible domestic campaign. Earlier in the season, Bayern had won 25 of their first 27 league games – drawing the other two – and scoring 79 goals while conceding just 13. Looking ahead to next season, it would appear that Pep Guardiola’s side will be well fancied to go on and lift the Bundesliga trophy for the fourth time in a row at the end of the 2015-16 campaign. We take a look at Bayern’s chances of going unbeaten next year and for more news and odds on German football, or the sport in general, click here.

The German giants possess one of the strongest squads in world football and have match winners all over the field. Manuel Neuer – arguably the best goalkeeper in the world – is reliable between the posts and has a unique ability to act as a ‘sweeper keeper’, meaning that the defenders are safe in the knowledge that the Germany international can cover for any long passes over the top of the back four. Meanwhile, their defensive unit is more than capable of frustrating the best strikers in the world. Dante, Jérôme Boateng, David Alaba and captain Philipp Lahm are extremely talented players and their aggressive style suits the 24-time Bundesliga champions down to the ground. Their recent success has largely been down to a stable defensive unit and these players have been key components of Bayern’s dominance during the last few years.

In attack, they have talent in abundance and have ran riot against some of the best teams on the planet. In fact, Bayern earned mammoth victories in last year’s Champions League campaign against the likes of Shakhtar Donetsk, AS Roma and FC Porto – all of whom are established elite European sides. Moreover, they thrashed plenty of excellent Bundesliga teams throughout the campaign, with nine victories by four or more goals in the 38 game season. With the likes of Franck Ribéry, Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski in attack, they have a lethal attacking unit that can unlock Europe’s greatest defences on a regular basis.

If they are to avoid defeat throughout the entire 2015-16 season, Bayern will need their players to maintain a high level of intensity and perform well in the important matches – such as away fixtures at VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund. With a bit of luck, they could emulate Arsenal’s “Invincibles” from 2004 and go unbeaten next season.