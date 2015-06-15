Tweet

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been the face of Bayern Munich for almost a decade. The 30-year-old is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the game. Last season was seen as relatively successful for Bayern after they managed to win the league title for a third consecutive campaign. However, major disappointment awaited the club in the Champions League and the German Cup. Betfair backs the German club at 5/1 to win the title in the 2015/16 Champions League odds. Schweinsteiger also had a disappointing campaign after featuring in only 28 matches across all competitions.

This is the first time Schweinsteiger has played less than 30 games since becoming a first-team regular for Bayern during the 2004-05 season. Yet, this is not seen as the reason behind the German being linked with a move to Manchester United.

Louis Van Gaal’s presence at the Premier League outfit is thought to be a key reason behind Schweinsteiger constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford. Schweinsteiger has been immensely successful during his time at Bayern. The midfielder has a collection of eight winners’ medals in the league and more in other competitions. Two of those Bundesliga titles came when Van Gaal was in charge of the team. More importantly, Schweinsteiger is thought to hold a great relationship with the Dutchman.

When Pep Guardiola became the manager of the German outfit, it was seen as a great move for Schweinsteiger on a personal level. The brilliant passing skills along with the vision of the player would make him central to Guardiola’s preferred style of football. He was seen as the perfect player to replicate the role done by Xavi at Barcelona. It turned out to be the case as Schweinsteiger has had two impressive campaigns on a personal level before last season. There is little doubt that he would have gone on to have yet another good campaign without niggling injury problems.

One of the major factors behind a potential transfer could be the contract. Schweinsteiger has less than 12 months left on his current deal, but there is no urgency from Bayern over potential talks. This is largely believed to be due to the player’s age. Schweinsteiger will be 31 in a few months and most clubs see to that the players about 30 are constantly kept on their toes. Hence, these players are not offered more than 12 month extension and Schweinsteiger does not seem to be an exception.

United are ready to take advantage of this situation and they have also received sufficient encouragement from Bayern themselves. Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that Bayern Munich will listen to offers for the midfielder should he express his desire to leave. Even though United have long had a policy of not signing players about 27, it appears to have been relaxed in recent transfer windows in order to make the club competitive once again. A signing like Schweinsteiger will be a statement of intent, but it will also be one for the short-term.

United are unlikely to have any trouble in meeting the price set by Bayern, as the Red Devils have reportedly ready to spend in the region of £200 million this summer.

As for the transfer budgets available for Guardiola, Rummenigge says that Bayern will not be spending in the region of £100 million. His statements are seen as an indirect ‘no’ to the potential arrival of Paul Pogba. The French international’s future at Juventus has been under speculation for several months. After having contributed to the Italian outfit winning the double and also reaching the Champions League final, Pogba’s valuation has edged closer towards £100 million. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Manchester City are thought to be monitoring his situation.

Bayern remain as one of the clubs capable of offering this transfer fee, which would become a new world record. The club’s current record transfer is Javi Martinez, who was brought at a fee of £40 million. The addition of a player like Pogba will be massive to Bayern’s potential strength next season. Betfair backs the German club at a very distant 33/1 to sign the 22-year-old. Manchester City are the new favourites at odds of 2/1.

Even though they have won three consecutive league titles, Guardiola will undoubtedly be judged upon his performances in the Champions League. Bayern have been disappointing in this competition under his regime, as they have faltered in the semi-finals on both occasions. Will it be third time lucky?